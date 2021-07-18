These are the Crawley Borough Council facilities to reopen when restrictions lift on July 19

The fountains in Queens Square will be turned back on from Friday 23 July.

At K2 Crawley, in most cases, activities and equipment will return to their original locations and the booking system will be automatically adjusted to reflect this. Gym members will now not be required to book sessions. The gym will remain bookable for ‘pay as you go’ and junior members via the Everyone Active app and website. Swimming sessions and other sporting activities will continue to be booked online and via the app. Face coverings are encouraged to be worn while moving around the centre.

Tilgate Park

At The Hawth, restrictions on capacity for shows will be lifted. Please check The Hawth website for show listings.

The venue will open one hour before the show and will not open during the day. The lower bar will open but the food service will not return until September (pre-show dining only). It is highly recommended to wear face coverings while inside the building.

Entry to the Town Hall will continue to be by appointment only. Visitors to the Town Hall are advised to continue wearing a mask or other face covering from Monday (19 July) to help protect customers and staff.

Almost 90 swings and zip lines were removed from play areas across the town last year to help with social distancing and because we couldn’t ensure the cleanliness of touch points. Now that restrictions are being lifted, we will start reinstalling these pieces of equipment from Monday. However, due to the sheer number of swings and zip lines and the other tasks that the Play Maintenance Team has to carry out, it will be a few weeks before all of the equipment is back in place.

As the Licensing Authority for taxis and private hire vehicles, we are working with drivers, proprietors and operators to keep licensed drivers and passengers COVID-19 safe.

From Monday 19 July, there will no longer be a need to pre-book Tilgate Nature Centre. Visitors can turn up and pay on entrance. However, Crawley residents who want to take advantage of the resident discount can only do so by pre-booking via myCrawley. More information regarding bookings is available on the Tilgate Nature Centre website. All houses will be open and mask wearing is optional. There will no longer be a one-way system in operation around the Walled Garden or Nature Centre and enhanced cleaning will continue to be in place. The Maze remains closed for essential maintenance until further notice.

Individual businesses within Tilgate Park may have their own COVID-19 safe operations and we would advise visitors to check the partner websites – please visit the Tilgate Park page.

Guidance regarding multi-use facilities including our community centres will follow once we receive updated guidance from the government.