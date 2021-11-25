We asked our Crawley readers when they put up their Christmas decorations.

The illuminations have already been switched on in Crawley’s town centre. This may have sparked a few of you to get into the festive spirit and put your decorations up.

In light of this, we wanted to know when our Crawley Observer readers traditionally put up their Christmas decorations.

Here are some of our readers responses:

Amanda Scott: “Last weekend in November ready to switch on the 1st December.”

Wendy Lavelle: “First weekend in December.”

Lauren Coates: “Mines already up!! Put them up at weekend ☃️.”

Tracey Sparrow: “Whenever you are ready to do it November, December Happy days x”

Chris Nicholson: Mine up normally doing 1st day of Dec but saw the Coca Cola advert had to be done x”

Lisa Dawn Nash: “Going to put them up this coming Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent.”

Angela Reeve: “I don't normally put mine up till mid December but I couldn't wait this year , so i put mine up 2days ago.”

Sarah Parkinson: “Got some of the outdoor ones out/on already. The tree will go up on the 1st December.”

Helen Wenban: “12 days before. And down by the new year.”

Clara Payne: “Beginning of December.”

Paul Anderson: “1st December.”

Naxla Natalie Fenn: “Each to their own in their home. But I'd rather not see ads, hear music, or have crimbo stock in shops till the 1st of November.”

Colin Latimer-Parry: “I think they should go up when the Easter are on the shelves next to Halloween and valentines gifts....any earlier is a travesty.”

Chris Woods: “Pancake day.”

Yvonne Swann: “whenever it suits you. I'm enjoying seeing lights up outside some houses, but for me, the Saturday before Christmas is usually when mine go up.”

Shaun Vaughan: “Christmas Eve then taken down day after Boxing Day. Or not at all.”