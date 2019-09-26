Conversion plans for Crawley’s Overline House and new railway station revealed

Plans to convert Crawley’s Overline House into flats and build two extra storeys on top of the existing building have been submitted.

Developers had originally planned to demolish the building, which has the station on the ground floor, and build three blocks of 308 flats alongside a multi-storey car park.

Overline House, Crawley (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-150112-092725008

However the plans have had to be altered because Network Rail required unrestricted access to the railway sidings at the south-eastern corner of the site.

The surface car park will be retained, with plans submitted in August for three new blocks of flats totalling 223 units to the west of Overline House with undercroft parking and landscaping.

Now an application has been submitted for Overline House, which is set to be retained and converted into 81 flats with two extra floors, with a remodelled station concourse on the ground floor.

The developer said: “The existing building will be stripped back to the original structural frame to be re-clad in a new skin, transforming the external appearance. This will provide Overline House and Crawley Station with a new modern identity that will sit comfortably beside the new build elements.”

The application states: “During ongoing dialogue with Network Rail it became apparent that maintaining the existing railway station within Overline House would bring benefits to the scheme. The removal of the requirement to form a temporary station during construction limits the impact on passengers, retaining familiarity for commuters.”

The transformed railway station will occupy the ground floor alongside a new retail unit, business units and refurbished cafe.

The proposals would also create a civic space in front of the station, which the developer says will improve the connectivity between the railway and bus stations.

Public realm improvements for the area are being developed and implemented by Crawley Borough Council.

A new kiss and ride drop-off, taxi rank and increased disabled parking provision will also be provided.

Developers already have outline permission to redevelop the area.

To comment on the application visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2019/0660/FUL.