‘Three Bridges station looks so old you expect to see Harry Potter waiting for the Hogwarts Express’

Crawley train users have had their say after Three Bridges was named one of the top London commuter areas in the UK in a new report.

A report from esate agents Yopa called the London Commuter Guide pinpoints Three Bridges as among the top 10 areas from which to commute.

It says the Crawley neighbourhood is among the ‘most affordable and accessible places to buy a home outside of the M25.’

The report collected data on average house prices, commute time and new rail fares, but also proximity to top schools, low crime rates, and London terminals nearest to people’s offices - and even an abundance of local pubs.

The guide reveals St Albans, Luton and Birmingham, as the top three commuter towns for 2019 with Three Bridges ranked number eight in the top 10. A spokesman said: “Three Bridges is popular because of its relatively cheap season tickets, fast commute time, and a steady stream of regular trains in to London.”

The claim that season tickets were more affordable surprised some on our Facebook page.

Chris Pittock said: ‘Relatively cheap season tickets? Mine has just cost me £3,612.00. That’s cheap is it?”

Markos Thomas added: “I pay almost £3,500 annually for Thameslink to commute to London bridge and tube in London. I don’t know if this is cheap or expensive, I am only naming a fact.

“As for three bridges station I think there has been improvements lately and I am hoping they will further reshape the surrounding area and modernize the buildings a little bit as they look so worn and old sometimes you think Harry Potter himself is waiting at the platform for the Hogwarts Express.”

George Redgrave recalled a time when rail fares were far cheaper.

He said: “In 1962 I paid just under £10 a month for a season ticket from Crawley to London Bridge. My inflation calculator app makes that equivalent to £170 now.

“A similar monthly ticket now costs £366 - just about double the ordinary rate of inflation.”

Phil Selley added: “Nothing at all cheap about rail travel in the UK.”

The Top full ten UK commuter towns according to Yopa’s 2019 London Commuter Guide are: St Albans, Hertfordshire; Luton, Bedfordshire;Birmingham, West Midlands; Brighton, East Sussex; Redhill, Surrey;Reading, Berkshire; Windsor, Berkshire; Three Bridges, West Sussex; Stevenage, Hertfordshire; and Slough, Berkshire.

