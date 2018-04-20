UPDATE: New venue for Paul Bushell Cup

Organisers behind the Paul Bushell Cup have announced a new venue for the annual family funday following a last minute cancellation.

The event was set to be held at Crawley Town FC’s Broadfield Stadium on Sunday April 29 but organiser Cherish Marshall said the club had been forced to cancel.

Three Bridges Football Club will be hosting the afternoon of fun and festivities which is set to run from 11am until 6pm.

Cherish said the day would now be free entry and she was very grateful for the football club for stepping in.

In its third year the football match and funday will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of Paul Bushell who died of a heart attack in February 2016 at the age of 32.

In total more than £9,400 has been raised through the event over the past two years.

