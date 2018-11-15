West Sussex pantomimes and Christmas performances: Everything you need to know

With plenty of Christmas plays and pantomimes taking place all across Sussex this winter, here is our guide to what is going on nearby so you can grab tickets for the whole family.

Horsham - Sleeping Beauty

Horsham Panto 2018 - Sleeping Beauty. Pic Steve Robards SR1827205 SUS-180810-175629001

The Capitol Theatre. From Friday, December 14 to Sunday, January 6. Tickets from £22.50.

More than a traditional tale of good triumphing over evil, this tale of a cursed young girl, brought up by the family nursemaid, who sleeps for 100 years before being woken by true love’s kiss, is a roller-coaster ride through time, emotion, laughter and song.

www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/sleeping-beauty/4624

Crawley - Aladdin

The Hawth Theatre. Friday, December 7, 2018, to Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Whatever you do, don’t miss the fun-packed family pantomime, Aladdin. There will be comedy, singing, dancing, stunning sets, dazzling costumes, and a top-quality cast.

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/Show/e832d8e0-bbdb-e711-811a-c44276d03259/aladdin

Brighton - Jack and The Beanstalk

Hilton Brighton Metropole. From December 20 to 29.

With a little help from a few magic beans, this spectacular new production of Jack snd The Beanstalk promises a West End cast, lavish costumes, dazzling special effects and not to mention Daisy, the tap-dancing cow.

www.jackinbrighton.com

Burgess Hill - Robin Hood and Babes in the Wood

Eight performances across December 15, 16, 20, 21, and 22 in the Croft Hall at Burgess Hill Girls School, directed by Suzi Allan.

www.burgesshilltheatreclub.com

Chichester - Sleeping Beauty

Chichester Festival Theatre. From December 15 to 30.

Rufus Norris’s splendidly entertaining and mischievous version of the original fairy tale ventures beyond the usual ‘happy ever after’ ending with the prince and princess united. The course of true love never did run smooth – especially if your mother-in-law is an ogress with an unfortunate taste for human flesh…

https://www.cft.org.uk/whats-on/event/sleeping-beauty

Hurstpierpoint - Beauty and the Beast

The Players Theatre. November 30, December 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9.

Passion, imagination and love are set in this heart-warming, beautiful and bewitching family show for Christmas.

www.hurstplayers.org.uk/index

Shoreham - Robin Hood

Ropetackle Arts Centre. December 13 to 31.

The evil Sheriff of Nottingham is fed up with his riches being robbed and will stop at nothing to rule supreme in Sherwood Forest, but there is one man standing firmly in his way! The Sheriff has a dastardly plan to capture the finest archer in the land and maybe bag himself a much revered Silver Turnip along the way! Will good win out? Will love triumph?

www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk/whats-on

Worthing - Aladdin

Pavilion Theatre. From Friday, November 30, 2018, to Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Tickets from £12.

Join in with the journey of a lifetime, soaring through the skies on a magic carpet ride to adventure. Poor but happy Aladdin hopes all his dreams will come true when he discovers a magical lamp and the mystical genie trapped inside it who will grant the holder three precious wishes.

www.worthingtheatres.co.uk/show/aladdin-the-pantomime

