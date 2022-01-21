'Best piece of business done in the whole of League Two' - Crawley Town fans overjoyed at Glenn Morris one year contract extension

The contract involves an extra year stay with an option to extend for one more. He has earned his nickname “The Cat” by the fans for his agility and cat-like reflexes.

At 38 years old, the keeper has featured in every league game this season and kept five clean sheets in the process. Fans are delighted with his contract and still believes he’s got what it takes.

Glenn Morris signed a new one-year deal with Crawley Town on Thursday

Casey Ham (@Casey_Ham10) replied to announcement:- “Congrats @GlennMorris83 still life in the old cat yet!”, to which Morris had replied with “not wrong mate”.

Mick Payne (@goalkeeping111) said “For me absolutely fantastic signing Glenn is such an excellent Gk who brings so much to a football club.”

Fans we’re very quick to praise the club’s involvement: Stuart Cooke (@whatstusaying): “Best bit of business we will do this transfer window IMO. So glad this has been done.”

Paul Searle (@Greyhoundcat1) said: "Best piece of business done in the whole of L2”.

Jayme Ablitt (@JaymeAblitt): “Congratulations @GlennMorris83 great bit of business @crawleytown Maybe one day he can take up that coaching role, but not just yet!!”

Morris had originally signed with the intentions of playing with a coaching role in 2016 but established himself as a first-choice keeper. Over 240 appearances later and he is still loved on and off the pitch at Crawley Town.