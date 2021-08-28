Crawley Town boss John Yems' reacts to 'a good point' against Northampton Town goalless draw and watch keeper Glenn Morris' post-match interview
Crawley Town boss John Yems called the goalless draw with Northampton Town a 'good point'.
The Reds bounced back form their 6-3 defeat to Forest Green with a solid defensive performance and that pleased Yems. You can watch the full Yems and Glenn Morris post-match interviews below.
He said: "It was a good point. We went to try and win the three. I think they are the more disappointed by not winning.
"After last week letting in six goals and I think they have come here and I don’t know if they thought we would roll over but we regrouped and worked hard in training this week and we haven’t conceded and that’s a positive against a side who were a lot higher than us last season.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town 0, Northampton Town 0: Picture special including action and crowd photos | Crawley Town 0, Northampton Town 0: Player ratings as Reds draw a blank with Cobblers
"If we had got another seven results like that last season we might have been in the play-offs ourselves.
"Of course you want three points but you pick the paper up tomorrow and it’s 0-0 - we haven’t got beat."
The Reds' defenders got criticism last week at Forest Green but Ludwig Francilette and Tony Craig were superb against the Cobblers and that delighted Yems, who hit back at the critics.
He said: "They weren’t bad were they. I had people telling me they weren’t good enough. We are what we are. We have got 20-odd players and we have a few injuries. The lads out there are giving everything they can for the football club and it would be nice if people appreciated that.
"Sometimes it doesn't go right, sometimes it does. They will not give in for you. We will keep working with them and we'll do what we have got to do.
"Sometimes you have to look where you are. We have one of the lowest budgets in the league against a side who have just been relegated that are going good guns."