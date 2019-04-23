Crawley Town boss: 'We were a bit flat against Notts County'

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi admitted his side were not at their best against Notts County on Easter Monday after a couple of tough weeks under pressure to avoid relegation.

He also revealed that two late injuries to Matty Willock and George Francomb forced him to change his plans in the run-up to the game.

The Reds boss said: “You have to look at the positives and they are that the boys stepped on the pitch doing everything we prepared, with the right mindset challenging a tough opponent who came here to get a point.

“We were in control of the game, we had chances and what we can’t hide we were a bit flat.

“It wasn’t one of our best performances: we had a couple of late injuries to George Francomb and Matty Willock and we had to make a change of plan.

“We had two stressful weeks and as a result we were a bit light in mental energy.”

Cioffi used a very attacking line-up which to counteract what he expected to be a strong defensive set-up by Notts County.

He said: “We played an attacking line-up as I thought they (Notts County) would leave five at the back and that’s exactly what happened.

“We had our chances and against Exeter we were more clinical but this time we weren’t.”