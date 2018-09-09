Crawley Town head coach Cioffi wants to 'create a relationship' with the fans

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants to create a relationship with Reds fans - and got off to a great start with them at Lincoln City yesterday (Saturday).

The 6ft 6ins Italian was not in charge as Reds beat Lincoln City 1-0, but was at the game and took the opportunity to meet the fans. You can watch the video of Cioffi meeting the fans below

At his first press conference on Friday, Cioffi said he wants to build a relationship with the fans and make them an addition to the squad.

He said: "For me it is a pleasure to meet the fans and I like when someone puts an arm round someone and says you are the best in the world orr when they say you are not good enough. You have to accept the reality.

"But I would like to create a relationship with them - it is an engine we can add to the squad. I will love that."

