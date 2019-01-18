Crawley Town v Port Vale: Can Reds take advantage of The Valiants' poor form?

On Saturday Reds host Port Vale looking to make it three wins out of three at home in the league in 2019.

An impressive start to the year was stopped last weekend at Stevenage as the Reds were harshly beaten by Stevenage, despite dominating the match.

Crawley Town have a 100 per cent record at the People's Pension Stadium in 2019. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

It was a match that saw the return of Filipe Morais after his injury had kept him on the side lines for over a month.

He’s a player everyone will be glad to see back as his midfield presence had been missed, throughout his spell injured. He will look to push into the starting eleven today after coming on off the bench last weekend.

Saturday's game could also see new signing Tom Dallison make his home debut after he started in the 1-0 defeat over Mansfield in mid-week.

Port Vale haven’t been in great form in recent weeks, providing the perfect opportunity for Reds to go and claim all three points.

Vale haven’t picked up a win in the league since November 27th, an inspiring 3-0 win over Yeovil. Since then things have gone down hill for Vale with four draws and three defeats in their last seven league games.

However, away from home Vale tend to be very good, not losing on the road since November 17 at Mansfield.

It’s the home form that’s lacking for them and they’ll be looking to keep up their decent form on the road. The reliable Tom Pope is Vale’s leading striker this season with eight league goals to his name this campaign.

Pope can prove to be a handful and will be a tricky customer to deal with for the Crawley defence. However, with only one win in eleven league games it could be the perfect time to be coming up against Vale.

There could be some changes to the Crawley side today after two poor defensive goals to concede at Stevenage last week cost the Reds all three points and defeat at Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Another focusing point from the Stevenage game was the poor finishing as Reds created many chances but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

This could lead to changes to the side with players coming back from injury and new signings causing lots of competition for places. All players will have to be putting in good performances every week in order to keep their place or they may lose their place in the starting eleven.