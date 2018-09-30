Crawley Town verdict: Not since League One have we seen the Reds play with such style and swagger

What a fantastic performance and win against Yeovil Town. That’s now three home wins on the bounce, four if you include the penalty shoot out win against Spurs in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Home form last season was always a bit iffy, but not anymore. What’s really pleasing is we appear to have a team in unity all playing for one another.

One of the faulty tv screens in Redz Bar after Luke Gambins wayward second half shot took out the satellite dish.

Some of the football on display at the moment is an absolute delight to watch.

All the players in the squad are working their socks off. Add to that the skills and tricks of Ashley Nathaniel-George, Filipe Morais and Panutche Camara and we are causing defenders all sorts of problems.

SEE ALSO Crawley striker Ollie Palmer believes club has been 'brought together' by Cioffi | Crawley Town joint fifth in League Two - but 'the table for us is poison' says Cioffi | Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared against Yeovil



Not since our mid table finishes in League One have we seen a Crawley Town side play with such style and swagger.

We now find ourselves sitting joint fourth in the League on sixteen points. It’s an absolute dream start to the season. The attendance against Yeovil was up yet again, as the Crawley public venture back to the Broadfield Stadium to see what all the fuss is about. Even the supporters coach to this weeks trip to Notts County is virtually full, which is absolutely unheard of for a midweek trip up north.

Credit must go to Director of football Selim Gaygusuz who has not only unearthed some of these gems, but persuaded them to join the Reds in the first place. We have some real talent on our books at the moment.

The only down side to Saturday’s win against Yeovil was a miscued second half shot from man of the match and on loan Luton midfielder Luke Gambin, which unfortunately smashed into the Satellite dish which is connected to the Redz Bar.

Luke if you’re reading this, any chance you and the lads can cough up for a replacement dish, so we can have Sky Sports working again in the Bar! :)