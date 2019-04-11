Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi praises skipper Dannie Bulman

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has highlighted the importance of Dannie Bulman both on and off the pitch as his Crawley side fight to survive relegation from the Football League.

The veteran midfielder scored a fantastic long-range goal in the home defeat to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, one that the club have hastily added to their ‘Goal of the Season’ poll, and he has been hailed by his boss as ‘a great professional.’

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Yeovil Town Cioffi said: “Dannie is an important player on the pitch and outside the pitch. He has shown (himself) to be a humble man, a great professional and everyone, including myself, knows that we can rely on him.”

Cioffi continued: “When I say rely on him, I’m not just talking about the football, but the human being.”

Bulman’s importance to Crawley Town cannot be under-estimated, with the 40-year-old being a main-stay in Cioffi’s midfield in recent weeks, starting eight of the Red Devils’ last nine games and scoring three goals so far this season, as well as registering two assists.

Bulman is being tasked with leading the team into the remainder of the season in place of long-term injury victim Jimmy Smith and head coach Cioffi is pleased he has the midfielder firing on all cylinders.

The Italian said: “He is a good example for our young players. He is a really good example and makes my job easier sometimes.”

READ MORE:

Former West Ham star reveals he tried to sign Arsenal striker for Sunderland - League 1 and 2 latest news

Crawley Town skipper confident Reds will impress at Yeovil Town

Luke Wright can be a white ball wonder for Sussex

