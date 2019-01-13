Crawley Town verdict: Just lacking that killer instinct

We left Crawley all in hope to see the team continue their good form since the New Year, we were treated to a really enjoyable game with the visitors dominating the game for long periods, but……………………………

I came away from Lamex Stadium after the final whistle asking myself how didn’t we get at least a point from the game, two first half lapses in concentration saw two goals from early substitute James Ball, with a superb goal by Dominic Poleon, his sixth of the season sandwiched between.

This was by no doubt Crawley’s best away performance of the season, fast flowing football taking the game to the hosts from the first minute.

Sadly the only thing missing was the killer instinct in front of goal – the frame was hit twice, goalline clearances, shots saved and shots just going the wrong side of the posts with the ‘keeper beaten.

Crawley dominated possession, played the more fluent game and in truth could have won the game in the first half.

Gabriele Cioffi kept the same line-up for the start of the game from the win over Cheltenham, but with new signing Tom Dallinson and returning from injury, Fillipe Morais, were on the subs’ bench.

Young Josh Doherty was struggling playing out wide and it was his two errors of judgement that led to the two Stevenage goals.

Perhaps in hindsight when making the substitutions, Lewis Young could have come on the left hand side and left David Sesay on the pitch, he was having another good performance.

Morais did well when he came on for Josh Payne but Reece Grego-Cox was a disappointment coming on for Dominic Poleon and didn’t really get into the game.

That said, I’m not taking anything away from the great team performance – and hopefully on Tuesday evening at Mansfield we will see the same commitment and let’s hope that they find that killer instinct in front of goal.

Finally a comment on the away support – they travelled in good numbers, they gave tremendous backing to the team, throughout the game – even though we are going through a tough time away from home, and they still continue to travel.

Tuesday evening we have another long trip north to Mansfield, but still we’ll see supporters travelling – never giving up on the team.

Away travel

Our next away trip is on Saturday, January 26 when we travel to Swindon.

The supporters coach departs from the Stadium at 10.30am and the cost is £20 with a buffet stop on the way. If you want to book on then please contact me on 07771792346.

