Glenn Morris playing 'best football' of his career under 'different and less risky' Gabriele Cioffi

Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris said he is enjoying playing under new boss Gabriele Cioffi and has 'plenty of years left' in him.

Morris, 34, is into his third season at the club and is arguably improving by the game with yet another superb goalkeeping display in the 2-0 win over Cambridge on Saturday.

When asked if he was thinking past life as a footballer, he said: "Not at all. I'm still enjoying it and I've still got plenty of years still to play.

"I first came as a goalkeeper coach but I've now played nearly 100 times. I do feel I'm playing the best football in my career now."

Morris is loving life under new manager Cioffi, who he says has brought in a new 'togetherness and team spirit'.

He added: "He has brought in a never say die (attitude), a lot of work rate and very intense training.

"Winning at home is enjoyable and we enjoy coming into work."

Morris said Cioffi's playing style is 'a little bit different' to that of former boss Harry Kewell, but stressed the three points is 'all that matters'.

"With Harry, we always played out from the back, but the new manager doesn't want to take as many risks," Morris said.

"If a pass isn't on for me, he won't want me to risk it. It's a little bit different but I'm enjoying it."

See also: 'It's becoming a fortress here but we need to replicate this form away from home'



Crawley Town verdict: Is Glenn Morris the best keeper in League Two?



Five things we learned from Crawley's hard earned win over Cambridge