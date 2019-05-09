Crawley Wasps boss Paul Walker praises players, committee and sponsors for great season

Manager Paul Walker hailed Crawley Wasps’ players, committee, fans and sponsor partners after their most successful season in the club’s 28-year history.

Wasps brought the curtain down with a 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient on Sunday.

Not only did they secure promotion to the third tier, Wasps also reached the FA Women’s National League Cup final – losing 3-0 to Championship-bound Blackburn Rovers – and hosted Women’s Super League champions Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round.

Walker said: “We not only have the strongest set of players we’ve had, across all teams, but we also have the best off-field set-up we’ve ever had, and never been better supported by commercial partners.

Did you read?

Crawley Town boss thanks loanees for their contributions as they return to their parent clubs Manchester United, Luton Town and Fleetwood Town

Crawley Wasps' hopes of league and cup double ended by Blackburn Rovers

Crawley Wasps have second chance to clinch title

Crawley Wasps celebrate unbeaten season



“The support we’ve received from (main club sponsor) Thales has been game changing and is helping us build towards a future vision of building a top ladies and girls club. We’re on a journey.

“Winning the league, facing Arsenal and playing in the League Cup final at Burton Albion were obvious stand-outs.

But so too was playing our first competitive game at Crawley Town, part of a relationship everyone hopes will flourish.”

Wasps went in front through Darcey James’ strike, and despite being pegged back, won it courtesy of Naomi Cole’s penalty.

Now they can put their feet up – ahead of a historic first season in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division against the likes of Watford, Cardiff and Portsmouth.

Wasps: Gibbs; Niamh Stephenson, Russell, Young, Palmer (Measures); James, Cole; Davies (Green), Stow, Rabson; Woollard (Carter). Sub not used: Graves.