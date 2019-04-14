Crawley Wasps have second chance to clinch title at Worthing

Crawley Wasps have a second chance to clinch the FA Women’s National League Division 1 South East title this afternoon (Sunday).

They play host to Enfield Town (kick-off 2pm) at Worthing’s Woodside Road ground knowing a victory will secure back-to-back promotions, taking them into the third tier of women’s football – the equivalent of men’s League One.

Paul Walker’s side could have wrapped it up on March 31 when they played rivals Billericay Town in the top of the table clash at the People’s Pension Stadium, but lost 1-0.

DID YOU READ?

Crawley Wasps boss praises Billericay after top of the table defeat



Crawley Wasps 0 Billericay 1: First half penalty deals Wasps title blow



Crawley Town boss admits Yeovil victory was ‘Best win of my managerial career’





Crawley Wasps v Arsenal FA Cup picture gallery







However, last weekend’s 6-1 dismissal of Cambridge United means they need just one win from their final four games to seal the deal.

Walker said: “It’s been an outstanding season. The ladies have done most of the hard work.

“With a fair wind, and the same application we’ve shown all season, we’d be hopeful of getting three points from the next possible 12.

“But we know the qualities of Enfield, we won 1-0 up there (in August).

“They’re not the easiest side to pick points off of.”

Wasps are monitoring the fitness of forward Faye Rabson and former Wales international winger Emma Plewa as they continue their recovery from injury.

With Oakwood Football Club unavailable for use on Sunday, the venue for the Enfield game was changed to Worthing’s Woodside Road ground.

Meanwhile, Wasps’ FA Women’s National League Cup final on April 28 will be played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.