Defender Young hoping to return from 'mammoth journey' with a win

Crawley Town defender Lewis Young is confident of getting back to winning ways when the Reds travel to Carlisle United on Saturday .

Twelfth-placed Crawley claimed a last gasp 1-1 draw against struggling Morecambe at the weekend, but the players and fans were left frustrated and wanting more after a largely dominant Reds performance.

Young, who had mixed emotions after the game, is hopeful of a good response by Harry Kewell’s side who have won just one of their last four games.

He said: “We’re disappointed obviously that we didn’t come away with the three points.

“We dropped three points last game (at Forest Green) and now two points today, which is frustrating but we have to go to Carlisle next week and put a performance in. Hopefully we get the three points for those fans who make the mammoth journey.”

Young stressed that there is a strong belief in the squad, and remains confident that Crawley can close the five point gap between them and the play-offs.

He added: “We’ve been fighting at both ends of the table this season and it’s much better fighting at the top.

“We’ve had the right mentality all season, but thankfully we’ve become a bit more clinical at both ends which makes it more enjoyable.

“The boys going forward look so dangerous. We say in training that at times it’s frightening to come up against them.”

“We believe in each other a bit more and things are dropping for us a bit more.”

Young, whose personal performance earned him his second consecutive man-of-the-match accolade at home, stressed that more credit should go to the positivity and hard work of the manager.

“He (Kewell) has definitely got the positivity and one of his biggest traits is hard work,” he said.

“We are five points outside the play-offs, and even though we didn’t have a game last week, the manager will not accept any let up.

“He’s on the touchline wanting us to give our best regardless and I think he felt more frustration today than us because he knows how far we can go.

“No one is afraid to get on the ball as it’s drummed into us every day in training just to get on the ball. It’s what you have to do as a footballer.

“The points are what matters, the individual accolades don’t really matter when we’ve got a greater goal to aim for.”

You can purchase tickets for Crawley Town games here

Kewell will continue to implement new ideas



Reds star Enzio wins PFA Player of the Month Award

