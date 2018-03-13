Reds star Enzio wins PFA Player of the Month Award

Crawley Town Midfielder Enzio Boldewijn has won the PFA Player of the Month award, sponsored by Bristol Street Motors, for February in League 2.

The award is voted for by fans on social media and Reds' Dutch flyer took the honours with 29% of the vote.

He was presented with the trophy by Reds fans Craig Johnston and Mick Murrell, and Colin Hill representing the PFA.

Enzio said: "This is the first award I have won as a Crawley player and hopefully there are more to come.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me and the Crawley fans who have always supported me since I came to the club."

Enzio has scored eight goals this season, form which has helped Reds climb into the top half of the table and just five points off the play-offs with ten games to go.

Enzio Boldewijn with Colin Hill of the PFA

He added: "We are disappointed not to have won on Saturday as we had a lot of chances in that game.

"But we are playing well I think and there are 30 points to play for so lots can happen.

"We feel as a squad that we can still make the play-offs and we're looking to bounce back on Saturday at Carlisle."

