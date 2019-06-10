Football League's oldest player Dannie Bulman signs new contract for Crawley Town

Crawley Town midfielder Dannie Bulman has signed a new one-year contract.

Skipper Bulman is the oldest player in the English Football League having celebrated his 40th birthday in January and is just one appearance short of reaching 400 appearances for Reds.

Bulman said: “It’s great to be back for another season. I am still confident that I can do a job for the club. I feel as fit and strong – there is definitely plenty left in the tank.

“We under-performed last season - I think we all know that as players. But it’s a fresh start, the Gaffer has already made a couple of good signings and no doubt there will be more new faces in the next couple of weeks.

"Pre-season starts in a couple of weeks and I’m already looking back to being with the boys and getting going again.”

He has played in 800 league matches in total since making his debut for Wycombe Wanderers in August 1998.

Last season he made 40 appearances for Crawley Town and scored twice, his long-range strike against Forest Green earning him their Goal of the Season award.

This is Bulman's third spell with the Reds, having first joined them on loan from Stevenage in 2006.