Crawley Town set to unveil new kit

Crawley Town are to unveil their new home kit on July 8.

It will be supplied by Errea and it is understood they will go on sale a few days later.

It is the third year they have gone with this supplier and the design is thought to be a collarless style.

Which is your favourite kit from the past?

Watch our history of Crawley Town kits video above.

Crawley Town captain Jimmy Smith models their 2018-19 kit. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

