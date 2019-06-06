Championship club interested in Crawley Town trio for seven-figure fee

A Championship club is ready to make a seven-figure raid on Crawley Town for three players.

The Observer understands the unnamed club from the second tier want highly-rated youngsters Panutche Camara, David Sesay and Ashley Nathaniel-George for £1.3million and have been in contact with the club.

All three put in eye-catching displays for the Reds in the last campaign. Camara, who signed from Dulwich Hamlet in 2017, attracted interest from a club in Portugal's top league in May 2018.

Sesay, 20, was signed by Harry Kewell after a successful trial at the club. Kewell had worked with him at Watford. After some excellent displays for Crawley, The Sun reported West Bromwich Albion were tracking him and a fee of £350,000 was mentioned.

Versatile Sesay, who can operate at right and left-back, has a year left on his current deal, but with interest from bigger clubs, Crawley could struggle to convince him to stay.

Nathaniel-George signed from non-league club Hendon in June 2018 and has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Gabrielle Cioffi's side. He scored a couple stunning strikes after coming on as a substitute last season.

Crawley Town signed Ashley Nadesan and Mason Bloomfield last week and we understand the club would like to sign four or five new players in total.

