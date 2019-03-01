Former Plymouth and Dundee United man returns to coaching staff of Crawley Town

Craig Brewster has returned to Crawley Town as part of Gabriele Cioffi’s coaching team.

Brewster will work alongside Assistant Head Coach Nathan Rooney under Gaby and be involved in all aspects of coaching the squad and preparing them for matches.

Craig Brewster, Gabriele Cioffi and Nathan Rooney. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

Brewster is no stranger to the club of course.

He joined the Reds in June 2011 as part of Steve Evans’ coaching set-up after an extensive playing and coaching career in Scotland.

When Evans left in April 2012 Craig and Director of Football Steve Coppell took charge and guided the club to promotion from League One.

He had a second briefer spell as caretaker manager in June 2012, after Shaun O’Driscoll’s short spell in charge, before joining Richie Barker’s coaching staff when Barker replaced O’Driscoll in August 2012.

He stayed with the club until November 2013 and then had coaching spells with Whitehawk and Eastbourne Borough while also working with some of the age-group squads at Brighton.

In June 2015 he was appointed No.2 to fellow Scott Derek Adams, whom he had worked with at Ross County, at Plymouth, and helped Argyle win promotion to League One. He left Home Park in March 2018.

As a player, Craig made more than 700 professional appearances for eight Scottish clubs including Dundee United, Hibs and Dunfermline. He scored the winning goal for Dundee United in the Scottish Cup final in 1994. After retiring in 2007 he coached and managed Inverness CT and Dundee United before heading south.

Gaby said: “Since joining the club it has been my ambition to expand the coaching staff. This was something I discussed at the recent Fans Forum and I am really pleased that I have been able to bring Craig in.

“I was aware of Craig’s previous connection with the club and, of course, he has won two promotions from League Two.

“In the meetings we have had I have formed a good connection with Craig and his coaching philosophy. More importantly, he is a good man and someone who will add value to our club. We have a very strong coaching team working alongside me to support and develop the team for the rest of this season and next season.

“Prior to meeting Craig, I spoke to several people and they all commented very positively about him and what he can bring to our dressing room. I am looking forward to working with Craig and I welcome him back to the club.

“Town Team Together.”