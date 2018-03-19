It's now five weeks without a match for Oakwood

Oakwood’s run of postponed fixtures reached five weeks without a match as their home game to Wick sufferered a familiar fate.

The Oaks were set to host the fifth-placed Wick side however due to the snowy weather the game was scrapped due to players safety.

Oaks boss Mark Gilbert said: “It is what it is, you can’t predict the weather can you? The pitch was playable and then all of a sudden it went from green to white and we had to call it off at the last minute.

“We had a week off last week but we will be on it this week and looking to get going.”

Oaks host fellow relegation battling Billingshurst tomorrow night leaving Gilbert to believe his side have the perfect side to bounce back against.

He said: “It’s a massive game for both clubs, and with the team we’ve got we can turn them over definitely we’re looking quite strong at the moment we have a lot of players back.

“They all look after themselves and train hard, I’ll be looking forward to getting back playing and I’m very confident we can get three points.

