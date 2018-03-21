Kewell has his say on Charlton speculation

Harry Kewell has commented on the speculation an Australian consortium who are interested in bringing him in as Charlton manager.

Kewell, speaking after his side's 3-2 defeat to Wycombe, said he only worries about Crawley when asked about the speculation.

He said: "What makes me laugh is just the fact an Australian consortium goes and buys a club you automatically think they are going to take an Australian.

"What do you want me to say? I worry about Crawley and that’s it."

But he did add that the League One club have 'great potential'.

He added: "It’s a massive club and they have great potential. Look at the stars they have produced, like Karlan Ahearne-Grant. For me it’s a huge club but you guys put an Australian consortium together and there’s only one Australian manager over here and you go ‘oh he’s got the job’."

Connolly sees red as Crawley's unbeaten home run comes to an end



'Australian consortium want Charlton and Kewell' reports the Mirror