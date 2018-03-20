Kewell on Ahearne-Grant: 'He’s made an impact that’s for sure and he gives us a goal threat'

Harry Kewell praised the impact loan signing Karlan Ahearne-Grant has had since he joined.

Ahearne-Grant scored both goals as the Reds drew at Carlisle on Saturday.

Kewell said: “He’s made an impact that’s for sure and he gives us a goal threat. Strikers thrive on good service and Karlan will be the first to admit that, but he looks like an instinctive goalscorer and we’re just very happy that Charlton have let us have him for the rest of the season.

“We’re benefitting from having him and he’s benefitting from playing regularly.

"He’s got six goals now from just seven games and I’m sure he’d love to keep that run going. He’s got a great attitude and wants to improve.

“He’s been a credit to himself and Charlton since he came to us.”

