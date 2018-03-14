Kewell will continue to implement new ideas

Harry Kewell is not afraid to continue putting new ideas into practice at Crawley Town.

For the second match in succession, Reds went without a recognised striker in their 1-1 League Two draw with struggling Morecambe at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielder Mark Randall has been the man former Australian international Kewell has employed as a ‘false nine’.

Since taking over last summer, Kewell has not been afraid to put across his ideas and has adopted a number of differing systems throughout the season.

Reds, who were without injured attacking duo Thomas Verheydt and Jordan Roberts in the home draw with Shrimps, wasted a number of glorious opportunities.

And having gone without a striker in Crawley’s past two matches, Kewell would do so again.

He said: “It wasn’t like we had no strikers, we’ve got Panutche (Camara), Moussa (Sanoh) and we’ve got areas up top we can work on.

“It was something that we saw (change in system) and thought we could work on.

“If we would have popped in three or four goals, everyone would have been delighted.

“We had 35 opportunities against Morecambe, it was just the fact we didn’t take more of them.

“We played with what we’ve got and I thought the system was excellent.

“We dominated the game, we dominated it in terms of chances, it was just a case of their goalkeeper playing well and they took their chance.”

The draw with Morecambe was the first time Crawley had dropped points at home since December.

A run of five successive home wins came to an end but, despite dropping a place to 12th, they moved a point closer to the final play-off place. Reds are now five points behind Lincoln with ten games to go but Kewell is refusing to look any further ahead then Saturday’s long-trip to tenth-placed Carlisle United.

He said: “We’ve improved, we’re in a position now where we can look forward and try things. We’re an aggressive team, we like to play the right way, I’ll continue to put pressure on my players to get them right for the next game.

“We’ll take one game at a time and we’ll see what happens.”

