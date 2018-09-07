New Crawley Town head coach Cioffi hopes to see 'a big heart' at Lincoln City

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi will be at Lincoln City today but purely as an observer.

And he hopes to observe 'a big heart' from the Crawley Town players and also see them bring back a point.

When asked at his first press conference what he wants to see at Lincoln, he said: "Effort, hard work. I can’t ask them anything else because I didn’t coach them.

"I would like to see what I saw in the last game. A big heart and to bring back a point."

"Then tactics and other stuff we start to talk about from Monday."

Cioffi's first gaame in charge will be on Saturday September 15 against Morecambe at the Broadfield Stadium.