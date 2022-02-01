Swindon Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds looking for back-to-back wins on the road

The Robins are sat in 7th but Crawley have the chance to move within four points of their opponents with a victory.

Swindon have just one win in their last five games, although one of these games was against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The home side don’t have a home record to be proud of either, with one win at the County Ground since November.

As for Crawley’s their away form has been very impressive with one defeat on the road since October.

With the January transfer window closing on Swindon have been unfortunate in January losing Romoney Crichlow and Tyreece Simpson being recalled from their loans. However, they have managed to get in some good replacements in the form of Josh Davison from Charlton and Louie Barry from Aston Villa. Barry could make his debut against Crawley on Tuesday night.

Harry McKirdy is another big threat for Swindon with seven goals in their last six games including scoring four against Northampton earlier this month. McKirdy also grabbed an impressive goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Crawley will come into the clash in good spirits following their 95th minute winner at Bradford on Saturday. Tony Craig’s first goal for the club gave Crawley all three points in Yorkshire.

After a poor first half performance Crawley had a much improved second half performance in Bradford and deserved their 2-1 win after making positive changes at half-time.

It was the opposite story for Swindon who conceded an injury time equaliser away at Colchester and will be looking to rectify that on Tuesday.