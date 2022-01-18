The Reds travel without new signing Caleb Watts after coming off injured 15 minutes into his first game for the club.

Crawley have travelled roughly 450 miles in the space of a week, but Yems is still positive about his side's third consecutive away game and understands injuries will happen.

“Well, it just happens in games doesn’t it, you can’t compensate them, and you can’t blame players for it, you’ve just got to look after them when it does happen. You know, players do get injured.”

With many miles to travel for the Reds fans Yems also praises the supporters for their commitment to the games.

“Everyone knows my thoughts on the fans, and sometimes I get a little stick for it, but it is their club. It’s not individual people it is their football club.

“When we’re all gone, they will all still be here, and we have to give them something to cheer about and let’s hope we carry on with it.”

Crawley Town boss John Yems

One familiar face for the Crawley boss is Stevenage’s current manager Paul Tisdale. The pair coached together at Exeter City 15 years ago, but Yems stays firm that he will want to get one over his old friend.

“We we’re involved in two promotions, he’s a good lad, we’re looking forward to seeing everybody, but he’ll be telling his players the same as us. When that 90-minute starts friendship ends so to speak but we’ll be friends afterwards.

Ashley Nadesan scored the only goal in their 1-1 draw with Carlisle on Saturday. He said he was pleased with his third goal in the year and praises the fans for their continued support.

“The commitment to Carlisle was unreal, even to the local games it’s been unreal but to places like Carlisle and Barrow at the end we clap them but it’s the least we can do.

“They travel so much and take so much time out of their days and evenings and get back so early on the morning like we did it’s commendable to them and we are really happy to have them behind us.”

Nadesan has played with a variation of players so far up front this year but believes their new system provides the biggest threat.

“We move on to Tuesday and scoring three this year is good, but people have got to step up, I feel like me, Nico and Sam Matthews in a new formation is showing the best of us and hopefully we can continue that on Tuesday.”