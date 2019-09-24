'This is what we dream about as players' - David Sesay after Crawley knock out Championship side Stoke City in the Carabao Cup

"This squad has got something special. We are so resilient and never give up. I am so proud of every single player in the team and I think we deserved it today."

Those were the words of Crawley Town full-back David Sesay, after Reds pulled off yet another shock in the Carabao Cup to see off Championship side Stoke City 5-3 on penalties tonight.

David Sesay

Sesay, who was of the five Crawley players to step up and score in the shootout after the 1-1 draw, said he 'always fancies himself' to score from the spot.

He said: "You do get a little bit nervous but I was confident that I would score, as I scored against Spurs in a Checkatrade game last season so I was up for it and ready to take it.

"I always fancy myself to score and luckily I did. I backed everyone as we take them in training. I am happy for everyone."

Crawley, who went behind against the run of play early on, fought back brilliantly and perhaps should have won the game in 90 minutes after a dominant display — particularly after the visitors were reduced to ten men on the hour mark.

On Reds' response to the opener, Sesay said: "We knew a goal was coming but getting it before half time was vital.

"If we didn't get it, they could have sat back and defended. Everyone believed we would get the goal.

"As soon as they got a man sent off, they were just stood outside their box. It is a sentiment to us that we did that to do a Championship club. We created so many opportunities in the second half so the win was what we deserved."

When asked about the significance of the result for the club, the defender added: "No one expects a League Two club to get to this stage of the cup so it's massive for us as players. It's what we dream about.

"Hopefully we can do one again but, even if we don't, I am just so happy that we've got this far and I am so proud of the club and everyone associated with it. Hopefully we can pull off another surprise.

"There is something special in this squad. It is a really good squad and I am so proud of every single player. Everyone is fighting for places. I don't know what we can accomplish but I think it will be something really special."

Crawley, who progress to the Carabao Cup fourth round, could now be drawn against a top Premier League side and Sesay revealed his two preferred opponents.

"Personally, I would like [Manchester] United or Arsenal," he said. "Those are the type of teams I dream about.

"People forget my age I have only just turned 21. Not long ago, I would be watching these games on TV and sitting at home. I would love to get one of those teams."

Sesay also praised the sell-out crowd at The People's Pension Stadium tonight, saying that they 'were our 12th man'.

"You can see what difference it makes," he said.

"I didn't hear the Stoke fans at all the whole game as our fans were singing all game. It really does help us. You can hear them and it does boost us and gives us more momentum. I am just grateful. Hopefully we can see another turn out like that again soon.

"Tonight we celebrate and enjoy but after today we put our head down and focus on Saturday [against Walsall]. It's another big game. We've got to go out, be strong and show what kind of team we are. It's very important."