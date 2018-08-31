'We hope he fails as this bit of business is truly disgusting' - fans react to Harry Kewell departure

Crawley Town fans have had a mixed reaction to news Harry Kewell and Warren Feeney have left the club.

The club confirmed this morning the news we were all expecting and some Reds fans have vented their anger at the way the deal appears to have been done.

In a conversation on our Crawley Town - Crawley Observer Facebook page, Reds fan Dave Stone said: "Just read that County are unveiling two loan signings tomorrow with the new manager... The owners better not be letting him ransack our squad!"

READ MORE Harry Kewell: A Crawley Town career in pictures | Harry Kewell and Warren Feeny leave - Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais to take training | What’s needed now is an experienced man to come in and carry on the good work that Harry has started - Steve Herbert

Magpies fan Andrew Rayson replied: "Notts fan here: Kewell isn’t my first choice and most Notts fans don’t want him either, but the deal is signed and delivered now unfortunately. In regards to him raiding your squad, I hope not as we’ve already signed arguably the only player worth signing from your team, in Enzio."

Reds fan Andrew Waight responded. He said: "Well thanks for being honest. We all at Crawley hope he fails as this bit of business is truly disgusting. Crawley is a tiny club and Notts have totally destabilised our club this week to the point that players have been taking training for the past 3 days! Now it’s us who have no manager right at the beginning of the season."

Andrew Frost said: "I just hope that the board took Notts to the cleaners with compensation."

Crawley Town confirmed the players have not been training themselves for three days. Warren Feeney had been coaching them. We have approached Notts County about these comments but have not had a response as yet.

Ben Harrington said on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page about Kewell leaving: "Not really fussed, but bizarre to spend a whole summer building a squad only to jump ship 5 games in."

Russell Smithy Jacob added: "Money and bigger clubs talk in football nowadays."

Matt Howlett tweeted: "It was always about him, so no big loss, he never gave a **** about us, only himself, @HarryKewell will be sacked by xmas!"

Jack Kingsnorth was a fan of the former Leeds and Liverpool man. He posted: "So after 15 months in charge of the Reds, Harry Kewell officially announces his departure from us today, I would like to wish Harry Kewell all the best for the future and in my mind he’ll always be part of CTFC. Thank you Harry Kewell!"

Steve Leake said: "Now it's official here are my thoughts. I would have been ok with him staying if he wanted to stay but he obviously didn't. don't think him or Notts county come out of this particularly well. Now we must all, players, management and supporters put our all in to ensure we are not adversely affected. The one constant in football is us the fans. Noli cedere, COYR."

Post your thoughts on our Facebook page