What are Crawley Town, Hartlepool United, Swindon Town and Exeter City's League Two title odds following the fixture release?
Following yesterday's fixture release for the League Two 2021/2022 season, BetVictor has revealed the latest League Two odds including each team’s chances at winning the title next season.
Salford City face Stevenage away on the final day of the season and with the Ammies currently the favourites to win the 2021/2022 League Two title (6/1) it could be the Lamex Stadium where the trophy is lifted.
Meanwhile, newcomers Sutton United and Hartlepool United have been given the lowest chances of winning the title alongside Stevenage and Barrow (50/1). Barrow face off against Northampton in their final game of the season whilst Hartlepool and Sutton play Colchester and Harrogate respectively.
Here are the odds from favourites to least fancied.
