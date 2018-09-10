Why Crawley Town picked Gabriele Cioffi as new head coach

Crawley Town's director of football Selim Gaygusuz has revealed why they picked Italian Gabriele Cioffi as there new head coach.

Gaygusuz and operations director Kelly Derham sat with Cioffi at his first press conference on Friday.

And the director of football said about his new appointment: "When a manager speaks to you he needs to give you that extra rhythm in your blood where you want to work extra and put in everything you can."

You can see a video of the press conference above.

