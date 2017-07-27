Search

‘A lunch break search left me open to identity fraud – and you could be vulnerable too’

Reporter Oli Poole, front, with Nigel Morgan and Dave Cutts, who exposed the level of Oli's data online
Reporter Oli Poole, front, with Nigel Morgan and Dave Cutts, who exposed the level of Oli's data online
0
Have your say

With thousands of Sussex residents’ details being traded online, Johnston Press Investigations Unit reporter Oli Poole volunteered himself as a hacking guinea pig to show how quickly your identity could be stolen.

Here’s what happened.