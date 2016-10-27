Air ambulance called after man suffers ‘medical event’

The air ambulance and ground ambulances were called yesterday afternoon after a man fell from his wheelchair on a path near Green Lane and Manor Royal.

Two South East Coast Ambulance crews were called at 3.07pm after a man, in his 60s, had suffered a ‘medical event’, a spokesperson for SECAmb confirmed.

The spokesperson was not able to confirm the exact nature of the ‘medical event’, but described it as ‘medical/neurological’.

The air ambulance landed in a nearby field.

The patient was taken by road ambulance to East Surrey hospital for further assessment and treatment, accompanied by air ambulance staff.

His condition is unknown but SECAmb confirmed he was conscious at the point of handover to the hospital.

