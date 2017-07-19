ATHLETICS: Lethbridge sisters break long-standing Holy Trinity School records

Have your say

Sisters Holly and Lauren Lethbridge have broken two long-lasting athletics records at Holy Trinity School.

The Crawley AC members are put through their paces by their coaches, who include jumps coach Richard Neal.

They participate in the UK Youth Development League and the Sussex League.

Lauren, 15, broke the long jump record with her new personal best jump of 5m 40cm and Holly, 13, ran her own personal best in the 75m hurdles to set a new Town Sports record of 12.59 seconds at K2.

Both sisters joined Crawley AC when they were ten but they took part in various athletic taster sessions before.

Their father Matt Lethbridge said: “I am very proud of what they have achieved.”

Like his daughters, Matt also started athletics at the age of ten before going on to compete for the GB U20 team in 1995 at 400m hurdles.

He also represented Sussex athletics on many occasions and still holds the record for U20 400m hurdles.

Lauren broke the school’s 200m record and long jump which had stood since 1990 and Holly broke the 75m hurdles which had stood since 1981.

Lauren now holds the long jump record for every age-group at Holy Trinity School.

Matt revealed: “Both the girls’ role models are Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford. They both aspire to compete for team GB in the future.”

Holly and Lauren, from Gossops Green, are supported at their school by the PE staff who help them achieve their athletic ambitions.

Lauren is a current GCSE PE student and she wants to take this on for A level in the future.