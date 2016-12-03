BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS: Crawley road closed due to accident

A road in Crawley is currently closed due to an accident.

The stretch between Gatwick Road Tinsley Green and the B2036 Balcombe Road junction is shut while emergency services are at the scene.

The accident happened at around 10.30am.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/christmas/