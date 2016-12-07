Crawley-based global company may cut up to 470 jobs

A global energy company based in Crawley may cut up to 470 UK jobs.

Doosan Babcock announced yesterday that it will enter into a consultation process with staff over the potential loss of up to 470 jobs across its UK facilities.

The bulk of the positions affected are in back-office support services, management functions and at the machining and assembly facility in Renfrew which will close.

Doosan Babcock chief executive officer, Andrew Hunt, said: “Over the last year we have worked hard to rebalance the business, adapting to changing market dynamics and reacting to industry requirements for a low-carbon future.

“Unfortunately, we foresee long-term downturn in certain market sectors which mean the current position is unsustainable.”

The company specialises in providing engineering, aftermarket and upgrade services to the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical and process sectors.

Mr Hunt added: “It is with much regret that we now have to enter in to the statutory consultation period on redundancies.

“This is particularly difficult for a company which places great importance on staff development and we will do our utmost to support our colleagues during this period of change.

“The continued long-term growth of the business across the UK and in strategic international markets remains a priority.

“We have made significant progress in transforming and future-proofing the business but this will only prove successful if we also reduce our cost base in parallel.

“Until the consultation period has concluded it would be inappropriate to provide further comment.”

