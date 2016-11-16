Chagossians will not be allowed to return to their home

The government announced today that the Chagossian people will not be resettled to their home.

Baroness Anelay, minister of state in the Foreign Office announced today that the Government has decided against resettlement of the Chagossian people to the British Indian Ocean Territory on the grounds of feasibility, defence and security interests, and cost to the British taxpayer.

Baroness Anelay said: “In coming to this decision the Government has considered carefully the practicalities of setting up a small remote community on low-lying islands and the challenges that any community would face.”

She described the difficulties as ‘significant’.

“The Government will instead seek to support improvements to the livelihoods of Chagossians in the communities where they now live,” she added.

UK Chagos Support Association patron, Ben Fogle, said:

“Its another heartbreaking day for the Chagossian community, who have repeatedly been betrayed and abused by their own government. That even now, with so many reasons to support their return, the government have failed to do the right thing, makes this a dark day in our country’s history.”

UK Chagos Support Association patron, Benjamin Zephaniah, said:

“Once again, the people of the Chagos Islands are met with injustice. Sadly today’s decision is just another familiar scenario in a long and tragic episode of British foreign policy”.

