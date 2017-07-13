Chelsea to include ex-Brighton and Reds players Tomori and Beeney in their squad to face Crawley Town

Chelsea have named former Brighton and Crawley loanees Fikayo Tomori and Mitch Beeney in their squad to face Reds at the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday.

The game kicks-off at 3pm and is part of a family fun day being held at the club.

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori in action last season for Brighton. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Defender Tomori spent five months at the Seagulls last season and made 10 appearances during his spell at the club.

He was also a member of the successful England under-20s World Cup winning team in South Korea in June.

Goalkeeper Beeney was on loan at Crawley from June 2016 until the New Year and made four appearances under former head coach Dermot Drummy.

They also include Michael Hector who made 11 appearances for Horsham on loan from Reading in 2010-11.

The Chelsea squad will be overseen by loan group technical coach Eddie Newton.

Goalkeepers: Jamal Blackman, Mitchell Beeney

Defenders: Tomas Kalas, Michael Hector, Fikayo Tomori, Jake Clarke Salter, Kenneth Omeruo, Cole Dasilva

Midfielders: Kyle Scott, Mukhtar Ali, Isaac Christie Davies, Ruben Sammut

Forwards: Jeremie Boga, Charlie Wakefield, Ike Ugbo, Islam Feruz

The game is part of a fun day starting at 12noon with live music and attractions for kids.

Fans will be able to see the new home and away kits from 1.30pm.