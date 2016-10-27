Children in Need show arrives in Horsham today

Pudsey and his pals will return to Horsham town centre for Children in Need today (Thursday October 27).

Between 10am and 4pm in the Carfax, there will be three Song and Dance shows for the whole family on the Bandstand (11am, 12.15pm and 2.30pm) starring TV’s Dave Benson Phillips with Pudsey and his mascot pals.

Between the shows the cast will be roaming around the area bringing joy and happiness... as well as a little bit of mayhem thanks to Horsham’s Howie the Hornet and others.

It is hoped that the townsfolk and businesses of Horsham will create a bumper collection for the BBC’s Children in Need Charity this year.

Led by Horsham Rotary Club, which is a national Children In Need Partner, and Horsham District Council, Horsham collectively donated nearly £5,000 in 2014.

Businesses which have been raising money for Children in Need can hand their collections over to Pudsey in person between 1.30pm and 2pm or between 3.30pm and 4pm.

Individual donations can be made in a Bucket collection or by visiting the Rotary Club of Horsham’s Just Giving web page and donating to the Children In Need Campaign.

To contribute online, visit www.justgiving.com/horshamrotaryclub and click on ‘Horsham Rotary Children in Need’.