COUNTY NEWS: Residents warned to stay inside over ‘noxious odour’

Reports of a ‘noxious odour’ affecting Sussex residents last night (Friday, October 27) prompted emergency services to advise people to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut.

The odour, described by one of several people to contact Sussex Police as “like burning plastic”, was first noticed in The Ridings area of Seaford at around 6pm but failed to disperse.

Some people complained of stinging eyes and feeling sick, according to police.

Police are working with other agencies, including the Coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Lewes District Council, to try to determine the cause of the smell.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said this morning: “Crews attended last night but couldn’t ascertain the source of the odour.

“Members of the public are reminded that if they have any concerns today in relation to this odour they should keep doors and windows shut and report it to the Fire Service.”

In August a toxic ‘haze’ caused discomfort to people in the Birling Gap area, but the fire services says the two incidents are not related.