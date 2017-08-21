COUNTY NEWS: Teenager who ‘tragically’ died in A264 collision is named

Police have named the teenager who died in a collision last Thursday as they appeal to the public for information.

Fraser Hallam, a 19-year-old from Pulborough, was a passenger in a car that came off the A264 and ended up on its roof.

Fraser and another 19-year-old were travelling in a green Ford Focus on Five Oaks Road at about 8.10pm before it came off the carriageway and into woodland, ending up on its roof.

Fraser was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 19-year-old, a man from Billingshurst, suffered serious injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Billingshurst, sustained minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation, according to Sussex Police.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a car they believed to be in front of the Ford Focus at the time of the collision.

PC Robin Elshof of the roads policing department, said: “We are keen to speak to the driver of a car we believed to have been in front of the car that suffered a collision.

“Tragically Fraser Hallam lost his life in this accident and we are keen for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were the driver of a blue car, possible a BMW 1 series, we would like to speak to you.”

Members of the public who saw what happened, are the driver of the blue car or saw the Focus or a black Honda Civic being driven in the area beforehand, are asked to contact police.

Email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Zuber.