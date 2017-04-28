Crawley club’s cash boost from Gatwick fund

Thirty-two projects across Sussex, Surrey and Kent have been awarded £100,000 in the most recent round of grants from the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

They included Crawley-based Posh Club.

The Gatwick Foundation Fund was established last year to provide £300,000 in annual grants to local charities and other non-profit organisations.

Funds are awarded in three rounds across the year and are evenly distributed by the Community Foundations for Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Gatwick employees also have the opportunity to be closely associated with projects close to their heart by offering their support and expertise.

The 32 recipients estimate grants will positively benefit more than 21,000 people across the three counties.

The next round of grants is expected to be allocated in June and can be used to fund existing services and facilities or new initiatives.

Alison Addy, Head of Community Engagement at Gatwick, said: “Once again we are proud to partner with the Community Foundations for Kent, Surrey and Sussex and support such a diverse mix of community projects, which make a positive contribution across the region.

“These funds can make a real difference to people’s lives and we are committed to ensuring these important community projects continue to thrive.”

Emmy Minton, Fundraising and Development Manager, said: “The Posh Club is a social and performance club for older people who are experiencing, or at risk of social isolation. Each event is styled as a tongue-in-cheek ‘posh’ 1940s afternoon tea with three live performances, volunteer waiters in black tie, vintage crockery and an in-house pianist.

“It is a glamorous event, held in the heart of the community and emphasises dressing up, regular access to live performance, improved mental and physical activity, social connectivity and intergenerational volunteering.

“The Posh Club was thrilled to receive a grant from the Gatwick Foundation Fund, which will ensure it can continue its work and strengthen its impact on older peoples’ lives into the future.”

The full list of Sussex and Surrey projects benefitting from grants is:

Sussex

Posh Club

Rotherfield St Martin

Turners Hill Day Centre

Gatwick Detainees Welfare Group

Wealden Citizens Advice

4 The Youth Ltd

Rivers Learning Project Community

Level Water

Heathfield Partnership Trust Ltd

Sussex Clubs for Young People

Surrey

Active Prospects

Age Concern Merstham, Redhill & Reigate

Age UK Surrey

Bloomin’ Arts

Citizens Advice Reigate and Banstead

Home-Start East Surrey

Jigsaw (South East)

Limpsfield Grange School

SATRO (Science and Technology Regional Operation)

YMCA East Surrey

Surrey Clubs for Young People