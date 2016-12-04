Crawley driver’s car collides into scaffolding

This was the scene after a car collided into scaffolding in Crawley this morning (Sunday, December 4).

The incident took place at around 10am in Pegler Way.

The driver sustained a minor injury, according to police

A Sussex Police spokesman said the woman sustained a minor injury following the collision.

He added the scaffolding company was informed and officers were liaising with it as the road is closed off for safety reasons to ensure the scaffolding can be made secure.

