Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Danny Johnson, 23, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was jailed for 18 weeks, with £235 compensation, and a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault at Tesco in Hazelwick, and to theft of a blender from Wilko in Crawley.

Paul Todman, 58, of Woodlands Road, East Grinstead, was fined £100, with £50 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £150 costs. He had pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault in East Grinstead.

Darryl Roger, 23, of Baylis Walk, Crawley, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (cocaine) in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail.

Paul Evans, 58, of Whittington Road, Crawley, was fined £84, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Muthusamy Ponniah, 55, or Rowan Walk, Crawley Down, was fined £300, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Kestutis Milnauskas, 47, of Waterfield Gardens, Crawley, was fined £415, with a £42 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Horsham Road, Crawley.

Mohammed Rashid, 36, of Swift Lane, Langley Green, was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Crawley.

Jamie Danko, 21, of Barley Close, Crawley, was jailed for 12 weeks. He had pleaded guilty to three counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and two counts of failing to answer bail, and was found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence, and was resentenced for two counts of shoplifting in Crawley.

Mikail Zeynalov, 24, of Brookhill Road, Copthorne, was given an absolute discharge. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Pegler Way, Crawley. Court records say he had been misled by his insurance company.

Ahmed Kamara, 32, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim.

Natalie Hughes, 32, of Castlerigg Way, Maidenbower, was fined £261, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Karol Trela, 26, of Rushetts Place, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding.

Joanna Heard, 39, of no fixed address, was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs. She had been found guilty of stealing a pair of shoes from New Look in Crawley.

Dairis Kregers, 23, of Lowfield Heath Road, Charlwood, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £350 fine, a £35 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horley Road, Charlwood.

Kye South, 22, of Baylis Walk, Crawley, was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), and to driving without insurance, in Stephenson Way, Crawley.

Antal Dienes, 33, of Crabtree Road, Crawley, was fined £250, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding at Handcross.

George Farringdon, 22, of Lake View Road, Furnace Wood, was fined £1,500, with a £150 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing fear or provocation of violence, at Crawley.

Gary Good, 34, of Wareland House, East Grinstead, was fined £400, with £200 compensation, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress in West Green.

Benjamin Jones, 21, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault, and to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm, or distress, in East Grinstead.

Roopesh Chudasama, 45, of Curteys Walk, Crawley, was fined £380, with a £38 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley.

Alexander Bradbury, 26, of Downland Place, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood.

Roland Novikevic, 27, of Thornton Place, Horley, was banned from driving for two years, given a community order with a six week curfew, 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for police, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, drink driving, and taking a vehicle without consent leading to it being damaged, all in Crawley.

