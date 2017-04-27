Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Hannah Crawford, 30, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, was jailed for 12 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. She had pleaded guilty to theft of an electric shaver and cosmetics from Boots in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence for two counts of theft.

Pamela Butterworth, 49, of no fixed address, was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed object (a Stanley knife) at Homebase in East Grinstead.

William Gething, 84, of The Dingle, Crawley, was fined £107, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence in London Road, Crawley.

Vinodkumar Rathod, 57, of Petworth Court, Bewbush, was fined £293, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Eastbourne Road, Halland.

Steven Skinner, 29, of Ivory Walk, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding on the A24 at Horsham.

Amanda Steer, 62, of Glovers Road, Charlwood, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A2037 at Small Dole.

David Wood, 63, of Tinsley Lane, Crawley, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Preston Road, Brighton.

Ashley Day, 25, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, was given a three month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £80 costs. He had been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a car in Ifield Road, Crawley.

Danny Johnson, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by text messages, phonecalls, and vists to her gym and home, and admitted breaching the terms of a release from prison. A restraining order was made, barring him from going to an address in Crawley.

Paul May, 58, of Andromeda Close, Bewbush, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £700 fine, a £70 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Sullivan Drive, Bewbush.

Benjamin Samuels, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for four weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley.

Luke Wise, 22, of Lady Margaret Road, Crawley, was given a community order with a four month curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs. He had been found guilty on two counts of possessing an offensive weapon (a knuckleduster, and a pool ball in a sock) in Memorial Gardens, Crawley.

Grant Abbott, 50, of Hawkesmoor Road, Crawley, was fined £185, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and had three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley.

Bianca Cothard, 27, of Tennyson Close, Pound Hill, was banned from driving for six months, with a £275 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on the A23 at Brighton.

Naylia Mogal, 37, of Clayton Hill, Crawley, was fined £270, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Derodra Minai, 26, of Shackleton Road, Crawley, was fined £65, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Broxmead Lane, Bolney.

Aidan Daniel, 19, of Moorland Road, Maidenbower, was banned from driving for 23 months, and given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Moorland Road.

Mohammed Zegugu, 30, of Trefoil Crescent, Crawley, was fined £507, with a £50 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and ten penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a vehicle in High Street, Crawley.

Louis McFadyen, 24, of The Hawthorns, Burgess Hill, was jailed for 16 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault, and to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Southgate, Crawley.

Jonathan Parr, 32, of Hyde Heath Court, Crawley, was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to secretly recording another person, for sexual gratification. He was ordered to register with the police for five years, under the Sexual Offences Act.

