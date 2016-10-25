Man arrested after ‘another arson’ near Crawley football club

A man has been arrested following ‘another arson’ attack near Crawley Football Club, police have said.

Officers found a bin on fire while on patrol near the Checkatrade.com Stadium in Broadfield in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday October 25).

Crawley Police said they were investigating the incident and described it as “another arson”.

A 22-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested in Broadfield Car park, police said.

The force is currently investigating a spate of arson attacks in the town.

Chief Inspector Dave Padwick told the Observer police were stepping up patrols after eight incidents were reported in the space of three weeks, two of which were in the car park of the football club.

It has not been confirmed whether this latest incident is linked to the recent attacks.

