Man arrested after gun pulled in incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a firearm offence after a weapon was pulled in an incident in Crawley, police said.

Police were called to an address in Langley Green at about 4pm on Sunday (July 16).

Officers said a gun - believed to be an air pistol - was produced during the incident.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been bailed until Sunday, August 13.

Police said no-one was hurt.

